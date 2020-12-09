Kaizen Discovery appoints Director of Investor Relations

Vancouver, December 9, 2020 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Evan Young as Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Young will serve as a key point of contact for Kaizen and will coordinate the Company's investor relations activities.

Mr. Young has significant experience in investor relations and corporate development, and concurrently serves as Director of Investor Relations for the TSX Venture-listed Cordoba Minerals Corp. and as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development for High Power Exploration Inc.

Mr. Young previously served as Director, Investor Relations for Primero Mining Corp. and worked in equity research at Haywood Securities. Mr. Young graduated with a Master of Science with Distinction and a Diploma of the Imperial College in Metals and Energy Finance from Imperial College London and a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University.

In conjunction with the appointment, Mr. Young has been issued 575,000 incentive stock options exercisable for 575,000 common shares of Kaizen at an exercise price of $0.05. The options are exercisable for a period of five years, expiring November 26, 2025. 33 1/3% of the granted options will vest six (6) months after the date of grant, with an additional 33 1/3% vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant and the remaining 33 1/3% vesting twelve (24) months after the date of grant.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Information contact

Evan Young +1-604-689-8765

info@kaizendiscovery.com

