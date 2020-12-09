Lomiko Appoints Mike Petrina, P.eng, Mba As La Loutre Project Manager And To The Board Of Directors

Menü Artikel
Vancouver, Dec. 09, 2020 - December 9, 2020 Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. Mike Petrina has been recommended by the Lomiko Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee (“LTSSC”) for the position of Project Manager. Further, Mr. Petrina has also joined the Lomiko Board of Directors to add his expertise to the Company.

“Mr. Petrina provides the appropriate experience and expertise to the Lomiko Board of Directors and to the La Loutre Flake Graphite Project.” Stated A. Paul Gill, CEO, “This is a pivotal time in the development of the project and the company.”

Mr. Petrina is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years of expertise in operations, engineering, and project development, and is skilled at advancing open pit and underground projects whilst working responsibly with local stakeholders, First Nations communities and investors to maximize project value. His experience ranges from working with smaller technical teams to large operations workforces.

Mr. Petrina has almost 10 years of executive experience with Adanac Molybdenum, Hawthorne Gold, Adriana Resources, MAG Silver and Probe Minerals. Mr. Petrina’s extensive experience with advanced-stage projects in the Pre-economic Assessment (PEA) Stage will be extremely helpful as Lomiko proceeds with La Loutre Project.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

