Reunion Gold Announces Discovery of Significant Gold Mineralization in Shear Zones and Launches Drilling Program at Oko West Project in Guyana

LONGUEUIL, Dec. 09, 2020 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) ("Reunion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold mineralization in shear zones and the commencement of a 1,000-meter diamond drilling program at its Oko West Project in Guyana (Figure 1).

Highlights

The trenching program resumed in September 2020 after a work suspension due to COVID-19.

To date, Reunion has completed 19 trenches for a total length of 1,990 meters; 904 channel samples have been taken.

Significant gold assay results from channel samples include 30 meters at 2.24 g/t (including 8 meters at 5.28 g/t) and 50 meters at 2.04 g/t (including 16 meters at 4.23 g/t) at trench OKWT20-009, in a newly discovered shear zone.



Soil sampling in Q1 of 2020 defined a 2 km-long anomaly coincident with major north-south striking shear zones identified from geophysical data acquired in 2019. The Company believes that this gold-in-soil anomaly and trenching results is related to the southern extension of one or more mineralized structures intersected in drilling by G2 Goldfields immediately north of the Oko West permits boundary (Figure 2).

Table 1 reports relevant channel sampling assay results for all trenches. The following 11 trenches returned sampling intervals with strong gold mineralization (Figure 3), particularly at trench OKWT20-009:

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) OKWT20-001 6 10 4.00 1.85 OKWT20-002 1 5 5.00 3.42 OKWT20-003 0 24 24.00 0.98 OKWT20-004 116 128 12.00 2.00 OKWT20-008 8 14 6.00 1.83 OKWT20-009 0 10 10.00 3.77 20 50 30.00 2.24 58 78 20.00 0.85 82 132 50.00 2.04 OKWT20-013 136 148 12.00 0.80 OKWT20-015 1,4 3,4 2.00 5.97 OKWT20-016 22 26 4.00 2.30 OKWT20-017 24 30 6.00 3.58 OKWT20-018 102 112 10.00 0.59 126 140 14.00 2.76

This trenching program confirms up to 2 km-long north-south mineralized shear zones straddling the contacts of volcano-sedimentary rocks and granitoids (Figures 2 and 3). The tectonic interaction between these rocks created intense shearing and allowed the introduction of gold mineralization in open spaces, characterized by carbonaceous and sericitic alteration accompanying quartz veining.

Additional trenching is ongoing, but these encouraging results require drill-testing to verify the vertical continuity and geometry of gold mineralization discovered so far. On December 7, the Company started an initial 1,000-meter diamond drilling program and will report results when available.

Oko West is part of a group of permits in the Cuyuni River basin where Reunion has an option to solely acquire a 100% ownership interest (Figure 1). The Company has recently secured 2,480 acres of additional ground at the center of the project area (Figure 2), for a total project area of 11,900 acres. The Company intends to initiate geological mapping, soil sampling and trenching on the new ground to verify extensions of the shear zones discovered so far.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

Channel samples were taken horizontally and continuously in in-situ weathered rocks (saprolite) at regular intervals on trench walls. Reunion considers channel samples as sub-horizontal “drill holes” given their continuity and representative rock mass. Samples were sealed in plastic bags and shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete drilling and other exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Figure 1: Location map of Oko West project in Guyana showing regional schematic geology and main road infrastructure.



Figure 2: Map of Oko West project area schematic geology, permits outlines (the black dashed area shows the new ground) and shear zones discovered (red dashed lines).



Figure 3: Detailed map of Oko West easternmost permit, showing schematic geology, current trench sampling results and mineralized shear zones.



Table 2: Relevant channel sample assay results (see notes 1 and 2)