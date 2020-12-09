Ridgeline Minerals Drills 67.08 g/t Silver and 0.26 g/t Gold over 36.6 Meters in Shallow-Oxide, Silver-Gold Discovery at the Selena Project, Nevada

Vancouver, December 9, 2020 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a shallow oxide, silver-gold discovery at its Selena project in Nevada highlighted by 36.6 meters ("m") grading 67.08 g/t silver ("Ag") and 0.26 g/t gold ("Au") (Figures 1 & 2). Drill assays received to-date, suggest the Selena project is host to a silver enriched, Carlin-Type gold system with silver to gold ratio's typically exceeding 100 to 1. As a result, future exploration and reporting at Selena will focus on both silver and gold with composites reported in silver equivalent ("AgEq"). The Company has now completed twenty-two reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes in 2020 totaling 3,223m with wide-spaced drilling defining an oxide, silver-gold footprint that outcrops at surface and extends for over 1 kilometer ("km") down-dip and along strike. Drill results from three of eight Phase III drill holes are reported below with pending assays on the remaining five drill holes to be released in early 2021 (Table 1)

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director, commented, "We are very encouraged by the exceptional continuity exhibited at Selena in both surface trenching and drilling to-date with this discovery a testament to our teams data-driven approach to exploration. Each drill program in 2020 has intersected progressively thicker and higher-grade oxide, silver-gold intercepts with mineralization open in all directions."

Phase III Highlight Drill Results:

SE20-021: 36.6m grading 67.08 g/t Ag, 0.26 g/t Au or 90.05 g/t AgEq Including 22.9m grading 92.57 g/t Ag, 0.36 g/t Au or 123.81 g/t AgEq



SE20-019: 15.2m grading 36.54 g/t Ag, 0.43 g/t Au or 74.04 g/t AgEq

2020 Exploration Highlights Include:

Trench # 4: 38.1m grading 0.75 g/t Au, 49.30 g/t Ag (August 12, 2020 Press Release) or 38.1m grading 114.50 g/t AgEq

SE20-007: 3.0m grading 0.41 g/t Au, 792.30 g/t Ag (September 15, 2020 Press Release) or 3.0m grading 828.0 g/t AgEq

SE20-014: 29.0m grading 0.38 g/t Au, 65.28 g/t Ag (September 15, 2020 Press Release) or 29.0m grading 98.34 g/t Ag

Preliminary Cyanide solubility testing averages 81% gold and 74% silver suggesting mineralization may be amenable to heap leach processing ( September 15, 2020 Press Release)







Figure 1: Plan view map showing the locations of the Companies Phase III drill holes overlying Arsenic in soils surface contours (Arsenic plumes commonly associated with Carlin-Type gold systems)

Table 1: Phase III assay results, Click Here for a full table of 2020 exploration results



Figure 2: X-Section A-A' showing highlight results from SE20-019 to SE20-021

Minor discrepancies may be noted between tables and figures associated with the December 9, 2020 press release and previously reported exploration results. This is due to the Company assuming a silver-dominant focus at Selena, which may have increased the size and equivalent grade of select previously reported assay composites.

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 km north of the town of Ely, NV, and 12 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine. The 100% owned property is comprised of 33 square kms of highly prospective ground, which has seen limited (View Corporate Presentation Here) exploration activity over the past twenty years prior to being acquired by Ridgeline in 2019.

QAQC Procedures

All samples are submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep methods and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest/ICP+10ppb Hg by MS) and 35AR-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g AQR digestion/ICP-MS; 10ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's QP, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 123 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69834