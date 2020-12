Gowest Gold: First Bradshaw Gold Ore Being Processed

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 - Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) is pleased to provide a further update on its progress towards bringing the Company’s 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (“Bradshaw”) into production.



Gowest is pleased to report that Northern Sun’s Redstone Mill (“Redstone”) began processing the first gold-bearing mixed development ore from Bradshaw on December 1, 2020. As previously reported, this material is part of the gold-bearing mixed development ore that had been collected and stockpiled on-site from the Company’s ongoing Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample program.

Financing Discussions

The Company also notes that it is working with interested parties and reviewing both short- and long-term financing opportunities required to raise sufficient funds to complete the bulk sample and advance Bradshaw towards commercial production, targeted for 2021.

Greg Romain, Gowest President, said, “Following on our recent receipt of our mining production permit for Bradshaw as well as commissioning of the ore-sorter and other operational advances at the site, this start of milling at Redstone represents another critical milestone towards seeing the Bradshaw gold deposit as the newest gold mine in the Timmins camp.”

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw), on the Frankfield Property, part of the Company’s North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its more than 100‐square‐kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43‐101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes (“t”) grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre‐Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut‐off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totalling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

