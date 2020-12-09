Seabridge Closes US$115.7 Million Bought Deal Financing

Proceeds to Complete Acquisition of Snowfield Property from Pretivm Resources

Toronto, December 9, 2020 - Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) ("Seabridge" or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully closed its previously announced bought deal financing consisting of 6,710,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of US$17.25 per share for gross proceeds of US$115.7 million inclusive of the exercise of the entire over-allotment option held by the Underwriters.



Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation acted as lead underwriter and sole book-runner on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters including B. Riley Securities, Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Roth Capital Partners, LLC and Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Proceeds from the offering will be used by the Company to fund the purchase from Pretivm Resources Inc. of the Snowfield Property which was announced on December 4, 2020. Proceeds from the financing will pay the entire US$100 million up front cash payment payable in respect of the acquisition of the Snowfield Property, the expenses related to the acquisition, with the remainder used for general working capital. Closing of the Snowfield acquisition is expected on or before December 16. 2020.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. The Company's principal assets are the KSM and Iskut Projects located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

All reserve and resource estimates reported by Seabridge or in respect of the Snowfield Property were calculated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Classification system. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Statements relating to the timing of completion of the Offering, security regulatory approvals and completion of the acquisition of the Snowfield Property are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: expects, plans, aims, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, assumes, potential and similar expressions, and, being estimates, resource and reserve estimates are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur, including in relation to the use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill projections/expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests and the estimation of gold reserves and resources; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of environmental issues at the Company's projects; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs; the need to obtain permits and comply with environmental laws and regulations and other government requirements; fluctuations in the price of gold and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's December 31, 2019 Annual Information Form filed with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com) and the Company's Annual Report Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR (available at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml).

