Live Online Webcast of QC Copper & Gold Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:QCCU), is pleased to announce that its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11:30 AM Eastern time. Given the current situation due to COVID and the health and safety implications of having a formal in-person meeting, the Company urges all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person.

The Company is inviting shareholders to join the Meeting online via a webcast to listen to the Meeting and attend a corporate presentation by Stephen Stewart, President & CEO of QC Copper & Gold. The webcast will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings of the Meeting and ask questions during the informal presentation session being held after the formal business.

QC Copper & Gold Annual General Meeting Webcast

When: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 11:30 AM ET

Click here to register

After registering, you will receive a calendar invite containing information about joining the webinar.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will be able to vote on the following:

To set the number of directors at six (6); Election of Directors of Stephen Stewart, Alexander Stewart, Anthony Moreau, Timothy Gallagher, Charles Beaudry and Pierre Gaucher; Appointment of McGovern, Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration; To approve an increase in the number of common shares authorized to be issued under the Company's fixed stock option plan; To consider, and if thought fit, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders approving grants of 2,800,000 stock options in August 2020.



Further to the Company's news release dated August 25, 2020, the Company would like to clarify that the Company amended its 20% fixed stock option plan to increase the total number of options issuable thereunder to 14,162,718 being 20% of the Company's total issued and outstanding share capital as of August 25, 2020. The amendment and the previously announced grant of 2.8 million options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company on August 25, 2020 are subject to disinterested shareholder approval at the Company's next annual general meeting.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

