Gold Terra Reports Results from the Crestaurum Drilling Program on its Yellowknife City Gold Project in the Northwest Territories (9.60 g/t over 4.5 metres in hole GTCR20-103)

VANCOUVER, December 9, 2020 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FRA:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") announces the completion of 7,648 metres of drilling in 25 holes at the Crestaurum gold deposit on its wholly-owned Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project in the Northwest Territories. The Company reports today the assay results of 11 drill holes totaling 4,101 metres (Link to Plan View).

The Company has now commenced its 12,000 metre drilling program targeting the Campbell shear target south of the Con Mine (past production of 6 million ounces of gold).

President and CEO David Suda stated: "The drilling program has been successful in extending the Crestaurum shear structure by 500 metres to the southwest and to a depth of 600 metres. It remains open and untested for another two kilometres to the southwest. The Crestaurum deposit remains a near-surface target (surface to 200 metres) with the potential for additional high-grade gold mineralization."

The first 10 holes totaling 5,864 metres were widely spaced (+150 metres) and confirmed the depth extension of the Crestaurum shear structure to 600 metres and its extension to the southwest on the other side of the Daigle Fault by 500 metres (refer to news release October 27, 2020 for the results of the first four holes). The remaining six (6) holes intersected the Crestaurum shear with low-grade gold mineralization due to the lack of quartz veining (Link to Long Section) (Link to Cross Section for holes GTCR20-093 and 096).

Another 15 shallow holes totaling 1,784 metres tested the Crestaurum shear structure to the southwest beyond the Daigle Fault; secondary high-grade shears, veins and splays; and several high-grade zones in the main Crestaurum shear to the northeast. The first five holes are reported today (Link to Long Section).

Hole GTCR20-103 intersected 9.60 g/t Au over 4.5 metres within the main Crestaurum shear to the north (Link to Cross Section).

Following the new interpretation that the Daigle Fault was not displacing the Crestaurum main shear, Gold Terra extended hole TCR15-057 to a depth of 190 metres and confirmed the continuation of the Crestaurum shear system 30 metres to the southwest at a vertical depth of 60 to 95 metres. The high-grade intersection of 43.00 g/t Au over 1 metre (hole TCR15-057X) contained quartz veins with visible gold and is currently interpreted to be in the footwall of the main Crestaurum shear (Link to Cross Section).

Hole GTCR20-100 intersected 16.60 g/t Au over 1 metre in a quartz vein in the hanging wall of the main Crestaurum shear (Link to Cross Section).

Assays are pending from the remaining 10 shallow holes. All holes intersected more than one shear structure, potentially indicating the presence of multiple mineralized secondary shears and splays converging towards the main Crestaurum shear.

Technical Appendix

This news release reports the assay results from 11 drill holes totaling 4,101 metres from which 1,189 core samples were assayed. Assay results range from non-detectable gold to a highest assay of 43.6 g/t Au. The Company inserts certified standards and blanks into the sample stream as a check on laboratory Quality Control (QC). Drill core samples are cut by diamond saw at Gold Terra's core facilities in Yellowknife. A halved core sample is left in the core box. The other half core is sampled and transported by Gold Terra personnel in securely sealed bags to ALS (ALS) preparation laboratory in Yellowknife. After sample preparation, samples are shipped to ALS's Vancouver facility for gold analysis. Gold assays of >3 g/t are re-assayed on a 30 g split by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are additionally assayed using a screen metallics method. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

Drill holes were drilled at right angles to the zones of mineralization and dip angles of holes were designed to intersect the zones as close to normal as possible. Zones reported here are interpreted to be 90-100 percent of true thickness.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, Chief Operating Officer, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Crestaurum - DDH Intersections

Drill Hole Dip Azimuth UTM Location From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Easting Northing GTCR20-093 -50 305 635889 6941198 376.65 377.65 1.00 3.24 GTCR20-094 -50 305 635798 6941026 463.0 465.5 2.50 0.51 483.87 485.87 2.00 2.08 GTCR20-095 -56 305 636171 6941351 358.4 359.4 1.00 2.14 480.0 482.0 2.00 0.48 GTCR20-096 -56 285 636691 6941352 769.0 771.0 2.00 2.50 GTCR20-097 -49 305 636171 6941531 400.0 402.0 2.00 0.94 GTCR20-098 -50 305 635903 6941475 231.97 233.97 2.00 0.69 250.81 251.81 1.00 2.12 TCR15-057X -45 304 635509 6941403 11.18 13.2 2.02 1.42 59.5 60.0 0.50 1.81 135.0 138.0 3.00 14.67 Incl. 135.0 136.0 1.00 43.60 GTCR20-099 -50 305 635986 6941918 131.5 132.5 1.00 1.42 136.7 137.7 1.00 1.08 GTCR20-100 -45 305 635944 6941822 18.53 19.53 1.00 16.60 132.11 134.73 2.62 0.78 GTCR20-101 -49 303 635965 6941987 76.0 77.0 1.00 4.60 91.5 94.55 3.05 1.28 GTCR20-103 -56 306 636076 6942053 124.0 128.5 4.50 9.60

The Company also announces the departure of Alan Sexton, Vice President Exploration, effective December 1, 2020. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Sexton for his years of contribution to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

