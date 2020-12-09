Brigadier Provides Update on Exploration at Picachos

Current Program to Include Drilling of Prospective Copper Targets

VANCOUVER, December 9, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide the following progress update from its President and CEO Ranjeet Sundher, reviewing exploration activities to date on its Picachos Project, Sinaloa, Mexico.

"Since commencing exploration and diamond drilling activities at Picachos in August, we've identified several high priority targets for follow up work and have gained a significant understanding of the mineralized gold - silver vein, and copper - molybdenum porphyry systems traversing the property. As we await further assays from the ongoing 40 hole, 5,000 metre drill program, targeting veins below and surrounding the historic San Agustin gold mine, we are excited to move into 2021 with a solid blueprint to advance Picachos. I'm proud of our team's accomplishments to date in such a short period of time and look forward to keeping shareholders abreast of progress.

The Picachos land package was methodically assembled by Michelle Robinson (MASc., P.Eng., Geologist, 43-101 QP) over 10 years ago. Michelle is a respected industry veteran who has worked in Mexico for over 20-years with a number of major mining companies. She has authored over 20 technical reports and published several papers for the Society of Economic Geologists. Michelle and her team are executing on our 5,000-meter diamond drill program - the first ever on this project

Progress made by Brigadier since concluding the formal Agreement for the Property in August of 2020 includes:

Establishing our partnership with the Ejido of Picachos in developing the mineral potential of their land.

Repairs and upgrades to the historic road network used to access the Property and mine workings.

Repairs and upgrades to the water systems that supply the drill and camps.

Installation of the driller's camp in the pueblo of Picachos.

Construction of a core-processing lab complete with microscope and benchtop Niton XRF analyzer.

Development of integrated data systems for efficient evaluation of drill hole and surface data.

Diamond drill testing of the southwestern portion of the Cocolmeca Vein system, mainly downdip of the historic San Agustín Gold Mine.

Discovery of several new veins by trenching under historic soil geochemical anomalies in the central part of the Property.

Early drill results indicate strong gold mineralization at San Agustin, specifically, Hole DH-BRG-001 intercepted 7 metres of 7.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) gold and 51 g/t silver (Ag) down-hole (estimated true width of 5.2 metres), approximately 105 metres below surface, and 40 metres below historic extraction level 646 at the San Agustín mine. This hole supports the thesis that San Agustín is a gold-bearing structure of significant width that merits further exploration to develop its commercial gold potential. Sample BRG-104705, cut across a surface outcrop of the San Agustín Vein 200 metres northeast of DH-BRG-001, yielded a similar result of 4.89 g/t Au and 67 g/t Ag across a true width of 5 metres. Approximately 1 kilometre east-northeast of San Agustin, Brigadier trenched 10 metres of 1.85 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across the Tejones prospect pits. These are on the same structure along-strike from San Agustín.

In the central part of the Property, about 1.2 kilometres north-northeast of San Agustin Mine, Brigadier trenched 16 metres of 1.1 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.2% lead (Pb) (BRG-122536) across the northeasterly trending Roque Vein. This result includes 2 metres of 8.84 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag and 1.6% Pb. Trenching is on-going to better define the orientation and mineral potential of this potentially important vein prior to drilling. Analytical results from other newly discovered veins are in-progress at SGS Laboratories in Durango.

Surface due-diligence sampling of the porphyry copper-molybdenum occurrence has returned values of 0.32 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu, 15 ppm Mo, 16 ppm tungsten (W) and 140 ppm bismuth across 12 metres (BRG-120841) near the pueblo of Picachos. From the northern part of the Property, results of >2000 ppm Mo, 284 ppm Cu, > 100 ppm W and 0.2% Pb across 4 metres were returned from historic rock chip channel sample WSR-176. This is a much larger target more than 4 square kilometres in size that will require substantial work such as surface trenching, diamond drilling and geophysical surveys.

The project's location, situated 25 kilometres equidistant from two recent bonanza grade discoveries of Vizsla Resources and GR Silver and along the same mineralized trend, positions Picachos as a truly exciting opportunity for Brigadier Gold and our shareholders.

The 3,954 hectare Picachos Property is centered over the historic "Viva Zapata" National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico. It overlaps two mineralized systems, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system hosted by a Paleocene granite-granodiorite intrusive complex, and a gold-silver vein complex comprised of both east-northeasterly trending veins (La Cocolmeca Vein System) and northwesterly trending veins (El Placer System). Sericitic alteration related to the porphyry system has been mapped over the northwestern two-thirds of the Property. Quartz-biotite veinlets with chalcopyrite and bornite occur in the central part of this broad zone of sericitic alteration and imply the presence of a significant porphyry system at depth. La Colcomeca Vein system has been mapped from San Agustín Underground Gold Mine in the southwestern part of the Property to El Pino seven kilometres to the northeast. In the central part of the Property, the best exposure of the northwesterly trending system occurs between La Gloria Underground Gold Mine and the Urrea Gold Mines, located 630 metres southwest of La Gloria. In this area, other northwesterly trending veins between these veins include Paldodismo, Colorin, Salvador, Trompetas and Mangos. On the eastern part of the Property, Tatemales and La Botica define a four kilometre long trend. The growing inventory of priority drill targets within the 7km mapped La Colcomeca Vein System, as well as the underexplored copper molybdenum system, underscore the untapped potential of this particular region of Sierra Madre Occidental epithermal belt.

As the drilling program unfolds and other exploration efforts continue across Picachos additional updates will be made public.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold."

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the QP's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

