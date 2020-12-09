Montoro Receives Airborne Geophysical Data on Blackfly Gold Property, Atikokan, Ontario

VANCOUVER, December 9, 2020 - International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), ("Montoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a preliminary report for the airborne geophysical surveys covering the Company's Blackfly Gold Project in the Atikokan gold camp, in northwestern Ontario. ProspectAir of Gatineau, Québec completed the surveys which consisted of high-resolution airborne magnetics and time-domain electromagnetic data collection over 203 line-kilometers at 100m spacing.

Figure 1: Blackfly Gold Property located relative to other major projects

The preliminary airborne magnetics are shown in Figure 2. The magnetic anomalies as denoted by the orange to red to purple zones on the map occur as bands of highly magnetic bedrock. TerraX Minerals Inc. reported in 2012 that the geology of the Property comprised bands or lenses of mafic volcanic units within intrusive tonalite and diorite. The mafic rocks were noted as being modestly to highly magnetic with approximate northeastward strikes. The principal gold occurrences including the zones where the Blackfly shaft occurs are associated with a dominant magnetic high cutting through the central part of the Property. In addition, ProspectAir stated that the gold occurrences are associated with a strong V-folded magnetic feature in the middle of the property. The Company believes that it can target new gold mineralization along the magnetic feature that contains the Blackfly Main, Northeast, and Southwest gold zones over its 5 km length.

Figure 2: Plan of the Residual Total Magnetic Field determined by the airborne geophysical surveys on Montoro's Blackfly Gold Property

Final maps and report for the Blackfly Gold Property are expected to be received during January, 2021.

Blackfly Gold Project

The Blackfly Gold Project is located along the Marmion Fault Zone and consists of 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares of land. The Property is situated 300 meters south of Highway 622 and 13.6 kilometers southwest along strike of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. Open pit measured and indicated mineral resources at the Agnico Eagle project are estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.5 million ounces of gold. The Blackfly Gold Property contains a similar suite of volcanic and granitic rocks to the Hammond Reef, mapped as the margin of the Marmion Batholith of the south-central Wabigoon geological subprovince. The dominant structure, the Marmion fault zone runs through the Property to the northeast to Agnico Eagle's ground.

The Blackfly claims are situated west of and directly tied-on to Falcon Gold Corp.'s Central Canada expansion ground. Falcon is currently running an active drill program and has recently announced outstanding drill intercepts including 10.17 g/t Au over 3 meters within a non-compliant "historic" zone reportedly hosting 230,000 oz @ 9.9 g/t Au.

Highlights of the Property include:

Grab samples taken near the historic shaft in 2010 ranged from 87 to 167 g/t Au;

Blackfly Main Vein returned 1.07 m @ 15.1 g/t Au from hole BF10-04;

Blackfly Northeast gold zone showed 2.0 m @ 10.96 g/t Au from hole BF11-11;

Geological mapping indicated the structural lineament which hosts the Blackfly Vein and bears similar alteration/mineralization can be traced for up to 5 kilometers.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Pleson, P. Geo., who is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists on Ontario and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Montoro, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Exploits Zone, Newfoundland (Slip and Victoria Lake - Au Prospects)

Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect)

Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors -Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://montororesources.com/

