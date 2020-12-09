RJK Explorations: Correct Indicator Mineral Potential for Large Diamonds in Paradis Sample

Kirkland Lake, December 9, 2020 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) is pleased to announce the diamond and indicator results from work completed at CF Mineral Research Ltd (CFM), Kelowna, BC., an ISO 9001:2015 certified and 17025:2005 compliant laboratory. CFM carried out attrition milling, heavy mineral processing, picking and electron microprobe analysis to identify and probe for diamond indicator minerals and caustic fusion for microdiamond analysis from three sample batches totalling 165 kilograms recovered from four drill holes.

Dr. Charles Fipke commented, "The Paradis kimberlite our lab tested has indicator mineral chemistry that appears to me to be similar to that found at the Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho, Africa. RJK will be sending CFM additional material from the larger 4-ton sample currently being processed in Thunder Bay which may give me a better indication of its chemistry."

Africa's Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho is unique in that it produces the highest percentage of large diamonds and the highest dollar value per carat of all the diamond mines worldwide. Additional testing and analysis of the Paradis indicator minerals is ongoing, but this news from CF Mineral Research reinforces RJK's hypothesis that one of the Company's newly discovered kimberlites could be the source of the 800 carat Nipissing Diamond.

GEOTECHNICAL DATA

A total of 1,914 grains were picked as potential kimberlite indicator minerals. From the heavy mineral concentrates, 283 grains were probed and classified into 6 diamond indicator minerals: olivine/forsterite, chromite and high titanium chromite, clinopyroxene, peridotitic pyroxene, eclogitic garnet and peridotitic garnet. Of the 283 microprobe analyses, 83 grains possibly formed in the diamond stability field along with the diamonds. They are classified as follows: 18 were diamond inclusion olivine/forsterite; 2 were G9 eclogitic garnets believed to originate between 150 km to 200 km depths; 8 were diamond inclusion clinopyroxenes; 17 kimberlite chromites including 7 high titanium chromites, 10 were G10 peridotitic garnets; 2 were diamond inclusion G11 garnets.

A total of 5 microdiamonds were recovered and all stones are described as: natural, white, chip with adamantine lustre, very strong colour emission with no inclusions. One diamond from holes PP-20-03/04 is described as an irregular crystal with fractured surface, weakly yellow with adamantine lustre, very strong colour emission with no inclusions. Of particular significance is the diamond bearing Paradis kimberlite may have originated in the upper mantle passing through both group 1 and group 2 eclogitic magma fields and therefore can assimilate both group 1 and group 2 eclogitic clinopyroxenes and garnets. This is supported by observations of 18 olivine/forsterite grains that classify in all diamond inclusion fields and 2 G9 eclogitic and 16 high pressure megacrystic garnets associated with diamond formation at depths of about 200 km or more. Diamonds have been reported in all thin wall BQ cored intervals where core recoveries averaged 57% due to the unconsolidated, water-saturated nature of the kimberlite formations. The 7 high titanium chromites are also unique only to kimberlites and lamproites.

The sample from drill holes PP-20-03/04 are located at the north end of the Paradis conductance trend, approximately 350 m west of the sample sites reported in RJK's April 1st press release. The samples from holes PP-20-08 and -09 are located approximately 650 m southeast of holes PP-20-03 / 04.

Glenn Kasner, President, stated, "To find diamonds in every small sample we have sent for analysis is a great start. Learning the indicator minerals in Paradis show similarities to kimberlites in Lesotho is also encouraging. Using the Company's research, we can now zero-in on targets with small diameter core drilling to test for kimberlite bodies with minimal time and expenditure. RJK intends to test additional targets over the next few weeks before taking a break for the Christmas holidays. Given the position of the kimberlite discoveries below the shallow overburden, we intend to take additional bulk samples of our new discoveries in 2021."

QA/QC PROTOCOLS

RJK operates a secure core processing facility located in Haileybury, Ontario. RJK personnel retrieve the core boxes from the project field sites liaising with the drilling contractor on a daily basis. The drilling contractor is coring with BTW rods and drilling bits are set with 100% synthetic diamonds readily identifiable by lab technicians. And Drill Core is stored on internal racks ready for labelling and photographing followed by geotechnical measurements of the core including core recovery, validating core block intervals, RQD and magnetic susceptibility determinations. Geological logging consists of identifying the overburden bedrock interface which is critical for logging the Paradis kimberlite. Geologic observations include quantifying the distribution of country rock clasts and xenocrysts and microscopic observations of the kimberlite matrix to identify indicator minerals recorded on a percentage basis. Key geologic and structural contacts are noted. Batch shipments are prepared for analysis by loading whole core in 3 m intervals into rice bags and segregated hole by hole. The palletized batches are weighed and shrink wrapped for pickup by a bonded freight carrier with shipping manifest ready for delivery to CF Mineral Research Ltd in Kelowna, B.C.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the geotechnical disclosure in this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release.

