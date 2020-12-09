SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CONSOL Energy Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 - WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEIX) in connection with the proposed interested-party transaction, pursuant to which CEIX will acquire all of the minority units of CONSOL Coal Resources LP ("CCR") that it does not already own. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CCR unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CEIX common stock for each CCR unit that they own. CEIX will issue approximately 8.0 million shares as part of the merger consideration contemplated by the proposed transaction (the "Share Issuance"), representing approximately 22.2% of the total CEIX shares that will be outstanding on a pro forma basis.

WeissLaw is investigating whether: (i) CEIX's board acted in the best interest of CEIX's public shareholders in agreeing to acquire CCR, (ii) the board was fully informed as to the potentially dilutive effect of the Share Issuance, and (iii) all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the financial analyses supporting the transaction is fully and fairly disclosed to CEIX's public shareholders. These issues are of particular concern given the divergent interests CEIX has by virtue of its ownership of a majority of CCR's outstanding units.

