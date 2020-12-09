Menü Artikel
Noront Resources Announces Director Resignation

23:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 - Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) announced today that Gregory Honig, Director of Origination, Canada, Resource Capital Funds (“RCF”) has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Honig’s resignation follows the recently announced agreement that will result in the sale of Resource Capital Fund V L.P.’s beneficial equity and debt interests in Noront Resources to Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd.

Noront Chairman Paul Parisotto said, “On behalf of the Noront Board of Directors and Management team, I would like to thank Mr. Honig for his service and extend our appreciation to RCF which was a cornerstone investor in Noront for many years. Their confidence in us and their support was invaluable in helping us advance our projects in the Ring of Fire.”

About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information:
Janice Mandel
janice.mandel@stringcom.com
(647) 300-3853



Mineninfo

Noront Resources Ltd.

Noront Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0CAKK
CA65626P1018
www.norontresources.com
Minenprofile
