Norseman Silver Inc. Acquires New Moon Property in British Columbia

Vancouver, December 9, 2020 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (“Norseman” or the “Company”) is pleased to an announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) among Cabox Gold Corp. (“Cabox”), 1269270 B.C. LTD. (“9270 BC”), 1236686 B.C. LTD. (“6686 BC”, and together with Cabox and 9270 BC, the “Vendors”), and Samuel Hardy to acquire (the “Acquisition”) certain mining claims located in the Province of British Columbia (the “New Moon Claims” or “the Property”). The entering into of the Agreement is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

In consideration for the acquisition of the New Moon Claims, the Company shall in order to fully exercise the option (the “Option”), the Company shall: (i) pay to Cabox an aggregate of $10,000 on the effective date of the Agreement and issue to Cabox 2,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the closing date (the “Closing Date”); (ii) issue to 9270 BC an aggregate of 600,000 Common Shares on the Closing Date; and (iii) issue to 6686 BC an aggregate of 1,500,000 Common Shares on the Closing Date. The Common shares issued in consideration for the acquisition of the Property shall be subject to a hold period of four months and on day from the date of issuance.

In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall grant to Cabox a 2.0% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty. The Company shall retain the right to purchase at any time from Cabox one half of the NSR for the total sum of $1,000,000. In addition, if the Company acquires any mineral rights within five (5) kilometres from the external boundary of the New Moon Claims, such mineral rights will be subject to the NSR on the same terms as the NSR.

The New Moon 3522.2Ha Claims package is located 60km east of the port community of Kitimat, or 85km southeast of Terrace, BC. New Moon is predominately underlain by Jurassic-aged volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Telkwa Formation, of the Hazelton Group, with Jurassic and Tertiary plutonic intrusions regionally and on the property. Mineralization identified to date on the property include epithermal veins with base and precious metal content. Local skarn mineralization and massive sulphide float, which could indicate VMS-style mineralization. There are several prospects on the property that require further investigation, below describe some of the target areas and provide examples of the property potential.

The North Zone, comprised of quartz-carbonate veins and brecciated veins with sulphide stringers associated with a steeply dipping NNW trending fault. This showing has received limited drilling to date and merits further follow up. Salient intercepts includes a 1990 drilling intersection 0.8m long, starting at 56.1m, which assayed 474.32g/t Ag, 4.66g/t Au, 1.77% Zn and 1.40% Pb within a 10.8m intercept from 55.7m to 66.5m containing 118.81g/t Ag, 0.77g/t Au, 1.00% Zn, 0.63% Pb.

The Landsat Zone, described as discontinuous sulphide bearing pods hosted in rhyolite and andesite flows and tuffs. The pods are up to 4m wide and 7m long. Of 10 trenches dug in 1987 4 of them unearthed sulphide lenses containing mineralization. Trench 2 yielded the best results, containing 292.99g/t Ag, 0.27g/t Au, 2.47% Cu and 0.55% Pb.

The Bumblebee Zone is 800m by 500m area characterized by spotty localized Cu-bearing outcrop and boulders, highlight mineralization grab sample 0.12 g/t Au & 3.60% Cu.

Sean Hurd, CEO of Norseman stated, “We are excited to add the New Moon project to our portfolio of exciting targets in northwestern British Columbia. This project will further bolster our endeavours of exploration for silver and we are excited to get out and do just that in the new year.”

Qualified Person: Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc. P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

