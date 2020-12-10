Manganese X Energy Corp Appoints Roger Dahn as Chair of the Board

Montreal, December 10, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of Roger Dahn as Chair of the Board effective immediately. Since June 2016, Mr. Dahn has served as Vice President of Exploration and significantly advanced the company's Battery Hill project, right from its grassroots start to where it is now headed for a preliminary economic assessment.

As well as managing and providing leadership to the Board of Directors, Mr. Dahn (with the full participation and support of the Board) will continue to provide guidance and direction to management in advancing Manganese X Energy Corp.'s Battery Hill project. He will act as a direct liaison between the Board and the Company's management, through its CEO, Martin Kepman, who commented, "We very much welcome Roger as our new Chair of the Board, who, together with this appointment, will continue to focus our energy on the core purpose of the company: "MANGANESE". In addition to strengthening our leadership team, it is our quest to be the first North American Company to commercialize manganese production from a safe, environmentally appropriate resource. We are also pleased that we are now consistent with the best corporate governance practices in having separate Chair and CEO."

Mr. Dahn has been the VP of Exploration since June 2016, and has achieved successful milestones such as initiating successful drilling projects totalling over 9600 meters in 53 holes. The company is presently in the process of a mineral resource estimate and preparation of a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report. Upon successful completion, work will be initiated towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Battery Hill project. In addition, Mr. Dahn assisted in the process of achieving 99.95% purity, low contaminant EV compliant, MnSo4, a precursor to the cathode which is in high demand.

Mr. Dahn has over 38 years' experience in the mining and exploration industry. His experience includes over 16 years with Noranda Inc. and Hemlo Gold Mines Inc., as well as Exploration Manager-Eastern Canada for Battle Mountain Gold. Mr. Dahn has been involved with a number of base metal and gold discoveries, which advanced to development stage and production. His extensive mineral exploration experience covers both Canadian and international settings. Mr. Dahn is a registered professional geologist and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Perry MacKinnon Appointed Vice President of Exploration

In addition, Manganese X Corp is pleased to announce the appointment of Perry MacKinnon, P.Geo, to the position of Vice President of Exploration. Mr. MacKinnon, P.Geo., graduated in 1982 from Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia (BSc, Geology) and is an accredited Professional Geologist with the respective Professional Associations in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Mr. MacKinnon has over 30 years' experience in the mining industry, having worked continent-wide on a variety of projects from the Alaskan Cordillera, the Greenstone Belts of Northern Manitoba and Quebec, and an array of mineralizing environments in Atlantic Canada, as well as porphyry style projects in Mexico. He has worked as an independent consultant since 2005, with a significant focus on Canada's East Coast.

Roger Dahn said, "As Manganese X continues to advance our Battery Hill project in New Brunswick, Mr. MacKinnon brings extensive first hand geological knowledge of our mineralized deposit. Since 2011, when Globex drilled two holes, and until our recently completed drill program, Perry was our Project Manager for the project

Mr. Kepman continued, "We're very pleased to have Mr. MacKinnon on our manganese team, leveraging his long history with Battery Hill Property. He'll be an essential element to our exploration and advancement of the Company, and will help bring our manganese project to fruition."

The company further confirms 200,000 stock options will be granted to Mr. MacKinnon at an exercise price of 20 cents for a period of three years from the date of grant and vesting immediately.

About Manganese X

Manganese X's mission is to expand its existing high potential manganese mining holdings with additional sites located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit our website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com. In addition, through its subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp, Manganese X is developing an HVAC delivery system for cleaner and healthier air that also provide proprietary and specialized solutions, including safe disinfectants to respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic crisis and overall deal with a major range of air quality problems.

