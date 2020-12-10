Greencastle Private Placement with Strategic Investor

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 - Greencastle Resources Ltd. (“Greencastle” or ‘the Company”) (TSXV: “VGN”) today announces the Company has reached an arrangement with Marburg Corp., whereby, Marburg shall be the sole subscriber to a Private Placement of 1,000,000 Greencastle units at $0.10. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.15.



About Marburg

Marburg is a private company based in Toronto, Canada focused on equities, metals and crypto currency trading. www.marburgcorp.com

For additional information, please visit www.greencastle.ltd or contact Anthony Roodenburg, CEO, 416-367-4571 ext. 222.

