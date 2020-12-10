Lake Winn Commences Drilling on the Cloud Project

December 10, 2020 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia – Lake Winn Resources Corp. (“Lake Winn” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LWR) (OTC:EQTXF) is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling on the Cloud project, in the Flin Flon gold belt, Manitoba.

The first runs of core are being recovered from drill hole CP-2020-01. The hole is being drilled at an azimuth of 3450 and a dip of 500. This hole is targeting the western side of the Bachnick gold zone (see figure 1). The 320m long zone is defined by over a dozen pits which returned gold values from grab and channel samples. It is hosted in mafic meta-volcanics and is estimated to be 115m wide at this point. The northern edge of this unit is marked by a distinct resistivity anomaly that also coincides with the Mikanagan fault. The plan is to drill across this zone and through the resistivity anomaly and the fault to the rocks beyond and complete the hole at plus/minus 200m depth. The concept is that the resistivity anomaly represents silica flooding from mineralizing fluids using the fault as a conduit. The mafic volcanics act as a chemical trap for these fluids. The hole, therefore, has two targets the geochemical anomaly of the Bachnick gold zone and the conceptual anomaly of the resistivity zone hosted by the Mikanagan fault.

The company plans a minimum of 1500m to 3,000m of drilling during this campaign and will continue to make public with news releases, milestones as the campaign progresses.



Figure 1: Bachnick gold prospect, showing first drill hole CP-2020-01

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist of over 30 years’ experience in mineral exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101. Carey Galeschuk, P. Geo. the project manager is a registered professional geologist in Manitoba.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company’s flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north?east of the town of Flin?Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all?weather Kississing Lake Road. The company is currently preparing for diamond drilling.

