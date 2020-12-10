ATAC Provides Update on Yukon Government Tote Road Decision

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2020 - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ATC) ("ATAC" or the "Company") is providing an update following Yukon Government's rejection of the Company's application to construct a proposed tote road to its Tiger Gold Deposit in east-central Yukon to support advanced exploration (see news release dated November 30, 2020).

"We would like to express our profound appreciation to the numerous companies, investors and industry associations that have reached out to us to provide support in recent days," said President and CEO Graham Downs. "We are continuing to explore all options appropriate to address this situation, but given the very significant interests at stake, it will be necessary to take some time. We trust that all interested parties understand our lack of more detailed public comment at this time does not in any way reflect acceptance of the reasons that have been given by the Yukon Government for rejecting our application."

In light of numerous requests for information from concerned parties, ATAC is posting the following documents on its website at https://www.atacresources.com/rackla-gold-property/rau-project/rau-tote-road:

YESAB Evaluation Report (May 3, 2017)

Na-Cho Nyak Dun / Yukon Government Joint Decision Document (March 2, 2018)

ATAC's final Class 4 Amendment Application and supporting Management Plans:

Access Management Plan Emergency Response Plan Erosion and Sediment Control plan Fish and Wildlife Monitoring and Adaptive Management Plan Spill Contingency Plan Wildlife Attractant Management Plan

Yukon Government Decision (November 27, 2020)

Yukon Government Reasons for Decision (November 27, 2020)

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on advancing Yukon's premier precious and base metal district and grassroots exploration in Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $6 million in working capital.

On behalf of Management and the Board of Directors of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

