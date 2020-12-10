Exclusive Interview: AbraPlata Resource Corp. President and CEO John Miniotis

Toronto, Dec. 10, 2020 - AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSX.V: ABRA) is actively exploring its gold-silver Oculto deposit located in Argentina. Most recent results included 83 metres grading 398 g/t silver equivalent (5.3 g/t gold equivalent). To date AbraPlata has reported results from 11 of 28 diamond drill holes recently completed as part of its expanded exploration program.

AbraPlata President and CEO John Miniotis sits down with host Pat Beechinor to discuss recent drill results and the Company’s plans for 2021:

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/2108-tsx-venture/abra/89261-exclusive-interview-abraplata-resource-corp-tsx-v-abra-president-and-ceo-john-miniotis.html

About AbraPlata

AbraPlata is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of silver-gold and copper exploration projects in Argentina and Chile. The Company is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina, which is well-advanced, with more than US$40 million spent historically on exploration with drilling ongoing and an initial open pit PEA completed in 2018. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Mr. Eric Sprott, Altius Minerals and SSR Mining. In addition, AbraPlata owns the Arcas project in Chile where Rio Tinto has an option to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$25 million in exploration. AbraPlata is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “ABRA”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

