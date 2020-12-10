Altiplano Moves Plant to Site and Acquires Additional Land to Expand Capacity

Edmonton, December 10, 2020 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the recently acquired mill and processing plant (News Release October 22, 2020) have been relocated to the Company's mill site, situated 15 km north of the Farellon Mine. The Company has also acquired an adjoining land package suitable for expanding the Company's processing capacity.

CEO Alastair McIntyre comments, "We have worked diligently to ensure that our processing facility is best suited for our operations and also meets the local permitting requirements. With the relocation of the processing plant to our site, and with the submission of the permitting documents, we are now focused on the next steps of constructing and commissioning the plant upon receipt of final approval. The facility and additional land package will serve Altiplano's growing mining operations and enable us to pursue regional toll milling opportunities."

McIntyre further comments, "I am also very encouraged by the strong supply/demand fundamentals of the copper market which recently reached the $3.50/lb level. China's fiscal and monetary stimulus and the prospects of new global demand from green energy initiatives are having a significant positive impact on prices. Gold is also positioned to regain footing as the global recovery plan will continue to require fiscal stimulus. Control over the process and product quality will optimize consistency, revenue and costs and provide opportunity to leverage the strong copper and gold markets. With growing mill feed, Altiplano will have the capacity to increase its positive cash flow, which in turn will support our plans for growth in Chile and beyond."

Figure 1. Five Year Copper Prices



The added land is contiguous to the original land agreement and previously contained a processing facility. The combined nine (9) hectare land package is located approximately 3 km from the major road D-43 and has access to power, water, and the necessary infrastructure to support the construction of the facility. The Company has submitted information to the government required to obtain the permits needed to commence construction within the next few weeks. The Company will continue with civil work including preliminary earthworks, completion of a secure perimeter fence, and preparing connections for power and water supply.

Figure 2. Aerial View of the Mill Site.



Figure 3. Utility Poles in Transport



Figure 4. Utilities Poles Installation and Earth Movement on Site



Figure 5. Preparing Site for Construction



COVID-19 Update: The Government of Chile has announced that its borders will begin to reopen to visitors on November 23, 2020 (https://chile.travel/en/coronavirus). The health and safety of our employees, contractors, visitors, and the local community remain our top priorities. Altiplano continues to follow the COVID-19 guidance issued by the Federal and Provincial Governments of Canada and Chile. Mine site safety and hygiene protocols (such as: disinfection points for hand washing and supply of face masks) remain in place in order to keep employees and stakeholders safe and to limit any spread at site or within the broader community.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a Canadian mining company focused on the acquisition and development of near-term cash flowing assets and exploration projects of significant scale. Altiplano's goal is to grow into a mid-tier producer of copper, gold and silver. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value.



John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group portfolio of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection, uncompromising corporate governance and a unique ability to discover and develop opportunities.

