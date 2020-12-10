Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Ivanhoe Mines Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Platreef Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium, Nickel, Copper and Gold Project in South Africa

19:16 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Mokopane, December 10, 2020 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the Platreef Integrated Development Plan 2020 (Platreef IDP20).

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study (Platreef 2020 FS) for the development of the Platreef Project as a 4.4-million-tonne-per- annum (Mtpa) underground mine with two new concentrators built in modules of 2.2 Mtpa; together with a preliminary economic assessment (Platreef 2020 PEA) for an alternative scenario evaluating the phased development of an initial 700,000-tonne-per-annum underground mine, including a new concentrator with a capacity of up to 770,000 tonnes per annum.

The Platreef IDP20, which includes the Platreef 2020 FS and Platreef 2020 PEA, was independently prepared by OreWin Pty Ltd. of Adelaide, Australia; Wood plc (formerly Amec Foster Wheeler) of Vancouver, Canada; SRK Consulting Inc. of Johannesburg, South Africa; Stantec Consulting International LLC of Phoenix, USA; DRA Global of Johannesburg, South Africa; and Golder Associates Africa of Midrand, South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines indirectly owns 64% of the Platreef Project through its subsidiary, Ivanplats, and is directing all mine development work. The South African beneficiaries of the approved broad-based, black economic empowerment structure have a 26% stake in the Platreef Project. The remaining 10% is owned by a Japanese consortium of ITOCHU Corporation; Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation; ITC Platinum Development Ltd., an ITOCHU affiliate; and Japan Gas Corporation. All figures in the updated NI 43-101 technical report are on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.

The technical report titled "Platreef Integrated Development Plan 2020" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69995


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1W4VG
CA46579R1047
www.ivanhoemines.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap