Josemaria Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2020 - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Jack Lundin has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors effective as of December 10, 2020. Mr. Jack Lundin will continue to serve the Corporation as a key advisor to the Board. View PDF

Mr. Adam Lundin, Josemaria Resources' Chief Executive Officer, stated: "It has been a very exciting year for Josemaria with the recent completion of the Feasibility Study which indicates that the Josemaria Project is one of the very few readily developable copper-gold projects in the world today. We remain focused on the submittal of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and commencement of the permitting process in the first quarter of 2021. We wish to thank Jack for his contributions to the Company during his Board tenure and look forward to his ongoing support as we work towards the development of the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. Jack's experience in mine development projects in South America, including his involvement with the successful construction and commissioning of Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte Gold Mine in Southern Ecuador, will continue to add value in his new Board advisory role."

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on developing its 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to lay the groundwork for best practice in responsible mineral development in Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This is information that the Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on December 10, 2020 at 5:00pm Eastern Time.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin,

President and CEO

FOLLOW US:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/josemariaresources

Twitter: https://twitter.com/josemariainc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josemaria_resources/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/josemariaresources/

WKN: A2PN5S / ISIN: CA48086P1009

SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.