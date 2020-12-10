Orezone Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2020 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) announces that pursuant to its Restricted Share Unit (“RSU”) plan, the Company has granted 1,207,000 RSUs to certain officers and employees of the Company. Each RSU is exercisable into one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs will vest in two equal installments on the first and second anniversaries from the date of grant.
Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bombor?, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.
The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bombor? as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bombor? is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million ounces of gold and possesses significant expansion potential.
Patrick Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!