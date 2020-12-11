Stuhini Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2020 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on December 10, 2020, shareholders unanimously voted to re-elect Anthony Fogarassy, David O'Brien, Fiore Aliperti and Kazuki Nohdomi as directors of the Company, re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, and approve the renewal of the Company's "rolling 10%" stock option plan.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 24 km east of Atlin, BC and the Que Property located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon Territory.

