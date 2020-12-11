Orosur Mining Inc Announces Annual Option Issuance

Menü Artikel
LONDON, December 11, 2020 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 5,600,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and employees, upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee.

ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT

Officers and employees were granted a total of 1,900,000 Options and 3,700,000 Options were granted to Directors pursuant to the annual grant. The Options shall vest in two equal parts: the first part immediately and the second part on the anniversary on the date of this grant.

All Options are exercisable at a price of Cdn$0.325 per common share, on or before December 10, 2030. Pricing is based on the closing price of Orosur's shares on December 9, 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Further to this issue of Options, the total number of shares under option is 8,348,315 which represents 4.5% of the non-diluted issued share capital of the Company.

A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers

Options Granted

Total Options

Total Shares

Ownership1

Louis Castro

1,700,000

1,940,000

47,000

0.03%

Brad George

1,700,000

1,900,000

50,000

0.03%

Thomas Masney

300,000

300,000

10,000

0.005%

Victor Hugo

100,000

175,000

-

0%

Joaquín Sarroca

500,000

1,000,000

100,000

0.05%

Total

4,300,000

5,315,000

-

2.90%


Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Full Name

i. Louis Castro

ii. Bradley George

iii. Thomas Masney

iv. Joaquin Sarroca

v. Vic Hugo

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/Status

i) Chairman of the Board

ii) CEO and Director

iii) Non-Executive Director

iv) Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel

v) CFO

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Orosur Mining Inc.

b)

LEI

213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Options to subscribe for new common shares of no par value

b)

Identification code

ISIN: CA6871961059

c)

Nature of transaction

Grant of options

d)

Prices and volumes

i) 1,700,000 @ Cdn$0.325

ii) 1,700,000 @ Cdn$0.325

iii) 300,000 @ Cdn$0.325

iv) 500,000 @ Cdn$0.325

v) 100,000 @ Cdn$0.325

e)

Aggregated information

4,300,000 @ Cdn$0.325

f)

Date of transaction

December 10th, 2020

g)

Place of transaction

Outside of trading venue


For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620521/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Annual-Option-Issuance


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




