Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the December Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/37L6hIV
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Participating Companies:
|
Presentation
|
Ticker(s)
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc.
|
(OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM)
|
Blackstone Minerals Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)
|
Revival Gold Inc.
|
(OTCQB: RVLGF | TSX-V: RVG)
|
Ascot Resources Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT)
|
Windfall Geotek Inc.
|
(OTCQB: WINKF | TSX-V: WIN)
|
Fremont Gold Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: FRERF | TSX-V: FRE)
|
Global Atomic Corp.
|
(OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO)
|
(Pink: RDGMF | TSX-V: RDG)
|
Unigold Inc.
|
(OTCQX: UGDIF | TSX-V: UGD)
|
Calibre Mining Corp.
|
(OTCQX: CXBMF | TSX: CXB)
|
Brixton Metals Corp.
|
(OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB)
|
Contango Ore, Inc.
|
(OTCQB: CTGO)
|
(OTCQX: SILEF | TSX: ELEF)
|
TRU Precious Metals Corp.
|
(OTCQB: TRUIF | TSX-V: TRU)
|
Norden Crown Metals Corp.
|
(OTCQB: BORMF | TSX-V: NOCR)
|
First Vanadium Corp.
|
(OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN)
|
New Pacific Metals Corp.
|
(OTCQX: NUPMF | TSX: NUAG)
|
(OTCQB: GLDRF | CSE: ITKO)
|
Avidian Gold Corp.
|
(OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG)
|
First Mining Gold Corp.
|
(OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)
|
Irving Resources Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: IRVRF | CSE: IRV)
|
(Pink: GCXXF | TSX-V: GCX)
|
Benchmark Metals Inc.
|
(OTCQX: BNCHF | TSX-V: BNCH)
|
Contact Gold Corp.
|
(OTCQB: CGOL | TSX-V: C)
|
Galane Gold Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: GGGOF | TSX-V: GG)
|
(OTCQB: GTAGF | TSX-V: GOG)
|
Summa Silver Corp.
|
(OTCQB: SSVRF | CSE: SSVR)
|
Allegiant Gold Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: AUXXF | TSX-V: AUAU)
|
(OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE)
|
(OTCQX: FLMMF | TSX-V: FIL)
|
Metallic Minerals Ltd.
|
(Pink: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com