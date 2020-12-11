Jazz Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

December 11, 2020 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Jazz Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “JZR”) (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that Ron Tewitz has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Tewitz was previously a director of the Company from May until December, 2019. The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. James Rogers has resigned from the board to pursue other interests. Mr. Rogers will continue to act as a consultant for the Company.

The Company wishes to thank James Rogers for his service as a board member and looks forward to his continued involvement as a consultant.

The Company also announces that it has sold 22 lots, for gross proceeds of $110,000, on property it owns in the town of Camborne, British Columbia. The lots form part of a subdivision in Camborne with individually titled lots owned by the Company. The Company plans to sell additional lots in 2020 and 2021.

