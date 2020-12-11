Belmont Resource President & CEO, Mr. George Sookochoff provides video update on the Athelstan-Jackpot Gold Project and their planned drill program

About Belmont Resources Inc.

December 11, 2020 – TheNewswire - Belmont Resources (TSXV:BEA) is a junior mining company engaged in the business of acquiring past producing gold-copper mineral properties located in the highly prospective Greenwood-Republic mining camps. Belmont is utilizing new exploration technology as well as new geological modelling to identify gold-copper mineralized feeder systems to the relatively shallow historic mines.

- Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines (Athelstan-Jackpot property - 100%)

- Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines (Pathfinder property - 100%).

- Betts Copper-Gold mine (Come By Chance property - 100%)

- Lone Star Copper-Gold mine (Lone Star Property - LOI)

