Cobalt Blockchain Provides Reminder for Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Toronto, December 11, 2020 - Cobalt Blockchain Inc. (TSXV: COBC) (OTC Pink: COBCF) ("COBC" or the "Company") wishes to remind shareholders of the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday December 18, 2020 at 10:00am EST. Due to current COVID -19 restrictions in the City of Toronto, attendance in person is currently not permitted and shareholders may listen to the meeting via conference audio link by dialling:

Local - Toronto (+1) 416-764-8658

Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 886-7786

Shareholders who dial into the meeting through the call-in details above will not be permitted to vote at the meeting and therefore are encouraged to vote their common shares via the form of proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, previously provided by mail, prior to the applicable cut-off times. In order to address any specific questions which shareholders might have for Management regarding the Company, shareholders are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting via email to info@cobc.co by no later than the close of business on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

About Cobalt Blockchain Inc.

Cobalt Blockchain Inc. (TSXV: COBC) is a Canadian resource company expanding its exploration and development business to include cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"); it holds export trading licenses for 3T, copper and cobalt from the DRC. The Company believes that it is the first mining and mineral trade company set up specifically to procure cobalt in compliance with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD") due diligence framework. COBC has developed and is implementing a blockchain-based reporting platform to provide greater certainty of provenance and further assurance that all minerals procured are ethically-sourced. Senior management have over twelve years of experience working in the DRC and a proven international track record in exploration success and the trading of certified conflict-free, child-labour-free minerals.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Copetti, Executive Chairman and CEO

Cobalt Blockchain Inc.

Telephone: +1-416-519-4009

Email: info@cobc.co

Website: www.cobc.co

