Roughrider Exploration Announces 2020 AGM Results and Board Update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2020 - Roughrider Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Roughrider") (TSX-V: REL) is pleased to announce the results from its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on Thursday December 10, 2020 as well as provide an update on the Board of Directors.

A total of 20,769,440 common shares, representing 50.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting. The following resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by the Company's shareholders:

The number of Directors of the Company was set at six (6). Fletcher Morgan, Adam Travis, Scott Gibson, Dale Wallster, Jay Sujir and Dan Berkshire were elected Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company. Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditors remuneration. By ordinary resolution, the Company's Stock Option Plan, as described in the Company's Information Circular dated November 2, 2020, and as available on Sedar at www.sedar.com, was approved.

Roughrider is pleased to welcome Dan Berkshire to the Board of Directors of Roughrider. Mr. Berkshire has worked in the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia for over 40 years acting in many capacities including President and CEO of Iron River Resources Ltd. Mr. Berkshire also served as a past Director of Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) and spent nearly a decade as an independent Director with the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC). In recent years, he has served as a senior partner with Trent River Coal whose assets were subsequently sold to Compliance Energy Corporation. Mr. Berkshire accepted the positon of Director of Exploration and Project Development with Compliance Energy overseeing the acquisition and exploration of 4 base and precious metal projects on northern Vancouver Island. Mr. Berkshire has been providing drafting, logistical and exploration support services to professional registered geologists and engineers since 1986 and his current focus has been working with Mirva Properties on northern Vancouver Island in the Benson Lake Mineral Camp host to the former Empire, Benson Lake and Coast Copper mines as well as the Benson Carbonates White Marble Quarry Operations.

Adam Travis, Roughrider CEO and Director comments: "We are pleased to welcome Dan to the Board of Roughrider. Dan's extensive knowledge and experience working on Vancouver Island and in particular on the Empire Mine Property will be a great asset to the Company."

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider's current exploration focus is the Empire Mine property located on Northern Vancouver Island, B.C. and covers three past-producing open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that produced iron, copper, gold and silver. Roughrider's other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in the Golden Triangle of northern B.C. which are adjacent to the Red Chris Mine as well as its 100% Sterling property which is located in central B.C. Roughrider management also continuously reviews strategic precious metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

