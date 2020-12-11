Universal Copper Options Palermo Gold Property From Calderan

VANCOUVER, December 11, 2020 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(FSE:3TA1)(OTC PINK:ECMXF) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Calderan Ventures Ltd. ("Calderan") to acquire its Palermo property consisting of 6 prospective mining claims totaling 240 hectares in Hebecourt Township, approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Val D'Or, Quebec.

Palermo lies in the central portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, in an area underlain by a folded sequence of bimodal Archean age volcanic flows and sills of mafic to felsic composition and diorite intrusions. Historic diamond drilling intersected rock units described as syenite porphyry and amphibolite. Highlights from the 13 drill holes include:

0.24 opt Au over 1.2 feet in DDH P-3 (8.23 g/t Au over 0.36 metres)

0.05 opt Au over 5 feet in DDH P-7 (1.71 g/t Au over 1.52 metres)

0.05 opt Au over 1 foot in DDH P-12 (1.71 g/t Au over 0.30 metres)

The quoted drill intersections are core length not true width, which is unknown. Universal has not yet verified the historic exploration drilling. Source: Palermo Gold Mines Ltd. DDH Logs P1 to P-13, 1948. SIGEOM Examine Report Number GM10744.

UNV President and CEO Clive Massey stated, "Universal is pleased to acquire a second , technically favorable exploration project in mining friendly Quebec. The Company will review the historic drill intersections to follow up on the gold values. The Palermo project compliments Universal's property portfolio in this ever strengthening resource market".

The Company can obtain a 100% interest in the Palermo property by completing the following terms:

Issuing 2,200,000 shares on TSX.V approval;

Completing $150,000 in exploration within 18 months of TSX.V approval.

There are no royalties associated with the Palermo agreement.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., UNV's Geologist and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

