BCI Ventures Inc. Disposes of Shares of Marathon Gold Corporation

Vancouver, December 11, 2020 - BCI Ventures Inc. ("BCI") announces that it has disposed of the following securities of Marathon Gold Corp., located at 36 Lombard Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2X3 ("Marathon"):

57,600 common shares of Marathon (each a "MOZ Share") on the Toronto Stock Exchange for $2.5527 per share on August 19, 2020;

30,000 MOZ Shares by gift on October 15, 2020 at a deemed price of $2.15 per share;

60,400 MOZ Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 27, 2020 for $2.5647 per share;

39,600 MOZ Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 30, 2020 for $2.56 per share.

Prior to such dispositions, BCI owned 21,200,090 MOZ Shares, being 10.0% of the outstanding MOZ Shares. Following such dispositions, BCI owns 21,012,490 MOZ Shares, being 9.9% of the outstanding MOZ Shares and accordingly, BCI now owns less than 10% of the outstanding MOZ Shares.

BCI advises that the securities have been acquired and disposed of for investments purposes. BCI may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Marathon's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104, which also requires an early warning report to be filed containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be available on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and may be obtained upon request from BCI by contacting BCI at the contact information below.

Contact Information:

Barclay Isherwood

President

(604) 831-9104

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70091