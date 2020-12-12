Altiplano Provides Update for Its Annual and General Meeting

Edmonton, December 11, 2020 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is providing an update to its scheduled Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In complying with federal and provincial guidelines and regulations, the AGM scheduled to take place on December 18, 2020, will take place entirely by virtual means to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The proxy and voting cut-off date of 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 remains unchanged. Please ensure your vote is represented at the AGM by submitting your proxy as per the instructions in the Notice of Meeting of Shareholders, which was mailed out on November 10, 2020 to all Shareholders.

If you wish to virtually attend the AGM, please email us at info@apnmetals.com, and we will provide you with instructions on how to attend.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a Canadian mining company focused on the acquisition and development of near-term cash flowing assets and exploration projects of significant scale. Altiplano's goal is to grow into a mid-tier producer of copper, gold and silver. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group portfolio of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection, uncompromising corporate governance and a unique ability to pan through the rubble to discover and develop golden opportunities.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director

jeremyy@apnmetals.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70120