Resolution Minerals Ltd: New Claims Added - East Pogo, 64North Project, Alaska

Perth, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) has added nineteen (19) new State of Alaska Mining Claims (12km2) expanding the footprint of the East Pogo Block, 64North Project on the eastern edge.Summary- The intensive 2020 exploration work on the East Pogo Block has identified targets along-strike from historic (35g/t Au) high-grade gold drill intercepts at the Boundary Prospect and additional large scale, high priority targets to the south and south-west.- An initial 2,000m program of shallow Pogo-style drill targets (50-150m) has been defined based on surface and airborne geophysical survey results, surface mapping and geochemistry.- Access approvals will be completed in February ahead of drill testing in summer 2021.Managing Director, Duncan Chessell commented, "The identification of shallow 50-150m Pogo-style drill targets as a result of our extensive field work in 2020 at the East Pogo Block, along strike from historic high grade drill intersections of up to 35g/t Au, is very encouraging and has been the driver to snap up 19 new claims.""The East Pogo Block is sandwiched between the Pogo Gold Mine to the west and the Tibbs Project to the east on the high-grade gold endowed Pogo Trend and will be a focus for shallow drilling next season."Drill Targeting2000m of shallow (<150m depth) reconnaissance drilling is planned along ridgelines cross cutting three main target areas (Figure 2). A second, deeper drilling program will follow (~2000m), based on results from the shallow drilling.Northern ZoneDrilling in the Northern Zone will follow up historic drilling, which intersected high grade gold (max 35g/t Au) in late fault veins (Figure 2 & Figure 6*). RML interpret the late fault veins to extend vertically and laterally, to the north of a deep (600m), large (2km x 8km) ZTEM geophysical anomaly (Figure 2*). This ZTEM anomaly extends east onto RML's newly acquired ground also considered prospective for late fault vein gold mineralisation (Figure 2*).As advised in previous ASX releases, CSAMT geophysical anomalies associated with high grade Au intercepts in drilling, demonstrated that CSAMT could be used for direct detection of late fault vein alteration which hosts mineralisation at the Boundary Prospect (Figure 6*). For this reason, CSAMT survey results are being used to target additional late fault veins along strike, 500m to the east (Figure 3*) and 1.6km to the north-west.Central & Southern ZonesAlthough shallow, the Central Zone and Southern Zone anomalies are "blind" to the surface. Only subtle (11-55ppb Au) surface geochemical anomalism was detected in the historic and 2020 surface sampling, which is interpreted to be weak leakage anomalies along structures (Figure 4*). To put this into context, >95% of historic surface sampling across the Central and Southern Zone, reported <5ppb Au (Figure 4*), therefore the subtle surface samples (~50ppb) are 10 x background and therefore warrant follow up. This may also be an indication that the system is well preserved (has not eroded away).Mapping suggests the Central Zone and Southern Zone anomalies are hosted in paragneiss along a thrust contact (Figure 2 & Figure 5*), which is the ideal setting for fluid flow and the formation of dilational zones, which are conducive to the formation of thick quartz veins (Pogo-style). Detailed mapping indicates abundant paragneiss across the area, in some case crosscut by pegmatites (possibly linked to larger felsic intrusive at depth - Figure 5*), coinciding with a broad area of low magnetic response (alteration).East Pogo Block Geological ContextThe East Pogo Block is located within the Pogo Trend, which includes both Northern Star's Pogo Gold Mine (11Moz) and Goodpaster Prospect and Tectonic Metals Tibbs Project (Figure 1*). The Boundary Prospect area is located 26km along strike (ESE) of the Pogo Gold Mine and 11km NW of the Tibbs Project (15 September 2020 TSX-V Tectonic Metals announcement of drilling results: 9.14m @ 6.71g/t Au from 102m including 3.05m @ 19.3 g/t Au from 107m). As with Pogo, the geology is dominated by paragneiss and orthogneiss, intruded by biotite rich granites and diorite and the paleodepth is interpreted to be even shallower to that of Pogo. Structural preparation is also evident across East Pogo i.e. conduits to facilitate fluid flow (Figure 2*). Historic surface geochemistry at the Boundary Prospect includes a >100ppb Au broad soil anomaly (Au-Bi-Te-As-W-Sb), which is marked by a multiple high-grade rock chips up to 24.85g/t Au (Figure 4*). Surface mineralisation was subsequently followed up with 5 diamond drill holes in 2000 (series BND00-01 to BND00-05), plus an additional hole in 2007 (BND07-06) totalling 1690m (Figure 2 & Figure 4*)) (see RML ASX announcement 7 July 2020).The East Pogo Block exhibits geochemical evidence for both a gold mineralised late fault vein Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineral system (Au-As-Bi-Sb) and the potential for un-tested Pogo-style (Au-Bi-Te-As-W) shallow dipping mineralisation. Previous exploration was conducted without the context of Resolution's new ZTEM and CSAMT geophysical survey data and did not test the most prospective zones. Drill testing is warranted and will be undertaken with helicopter support in the 2021 summer field season (May-September).*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SC1U70C2





