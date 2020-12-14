Doubleview Begins Cobalt Recovery Studies of the Hat Deposit

VANCOUVER, December 14, 2020 - Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", "Company") (TSXV:DBG) (OTC PINK:DBLVF) (FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce it has engaged Coffey - A Tetra Tech Company to carry out metallurgical extraction characterisation studies of the HAT Gold Rich Copper Porphyry Project with the preliminary focus on Cobalt. The initial objective is the metallurgical characterisation of the Hat drill core samples to evaluate the potential for Cobalt recovery. The testwork program will be led by EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME, Technical Director of Coffey.

An initial technical review indicated that it should be possible to recover a high cobalt pyrite concentrate from a copper cleaning circuit.

Confirmation of the recoverability of cobalt will permit inclusion of cobalt values in the calculation of the gold or copper equivalent grade for the HAT project.

Samples have been taken for preliminary batch flotation testwork, which will be undertaken by Met-Solve Laboratories Inc. of Langley BC.

EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME of Coffey, Tetra Tech consulting is Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project Metallurgical Studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

Coffey and Tetra Tech provide metallurgical consulting services to the battery and technologies metals sectors including copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese, vanadium, lithium and graphite.

The Company would like to announce that it has shut down the drilling for the holiday break. The drill site has been set up for the next hole and the assay results for recently completed drill holes will be published as soon as received and verified for quality assurance and technical information. Commencement of the drilling in 2021 will be announced accordingly.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

