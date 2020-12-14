Menü Artikel
Mosaic Announces November 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

06:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TAMPA, December 14, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its November 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1)

November 2020

November 2019

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

746

356

Sales Revenues in millions

$162

$92

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)

November 2020

November 2019

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

694

644

Sales Revenues in millions

$242

$253

Phosphates(1)

November 2020

November 2019

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

719

517

Sales Revenues in millions

$312

$188

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts:

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company via EQS Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620659/Mosaic-Announces-November-2020-Sales-Revenues-and-Volumes


