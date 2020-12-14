Canada Nickel Company Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Wabun Tribal Council for Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Matachewan and Mattagami First Nations in relation to exploration and development operations at the Company's Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project ("the Project") near Timmins, Ontario.

The MOU establishes a commitment by Canada Nickel to engage in ongoing consultation and establish a mutually beneficial cooperative and productive relationship with the First Nations located in the Project area. The agreement also provides the communities with an opportunity to participate in the benefits of the Project through business opportunities, employment and training, financial compensation and consultation on environmental matters.

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel Company, said: "Canada Nickel is fully committed to the responsible development of the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project to deliver NetZero Nickel and Cobalt products. From the very beginning, our approach has been to work with First Nations and local stakeholders as partners in order to create shared value through economic opportunities, while also being respectful and responsible stewards of the natural environment." said Mark Selby, Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel. "Canada Nickel acknowledges Matachewan and Mattagami First Nations in their commitment to protect and enhance the land and resource-based economy within their Traditional Territory. We welcome their constructive approach and their support of our efforts to move forward on the development, permitting and construction of the project."

Chief Jason Batisse of Matachewan First Nation is "happy to be forging a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with Canada Nickel on their promising Nickel-Cobalt Project." Throughout our preliminary discussions, it has become apparent that "Mark is genuinely committed to responsible and sustainable development, and our community appreciates being engaged in the early planning stages of the project" said Chief Chad Boissoneau of Mattagami First Nation.

The Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp in Ontario, Canada, and is adjacent to well-established, major infrastructure associated with over 100 years of regional mining activity. Canada Nickel has launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. with the aim to develop zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron at the Crawford Project.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

