StrikePoint's Willoughby Gold-Silver Property Returns Surface Samples up to 37.3 g/t Gold and 263 g/t Silver in New Areas of Massive Sulphide and Veining

Vancouver, December 14, 2020 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce highly encouraging surface sampling results from 2020 Exploration Program at the 100%-owned Willoughby gold-silver property, located east of the community of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. Surface exploration and diamond drilling has sampled and drilled both high-grade gold-silver structures, as well as bulk-tonnage disseminated gold targets. All 2020 drill assays results are pending, as well as additional surface sampling results.

StrikePoint's CEO, Shawn Khunkhun, states, "The 2020 exploration campaign at the Willoughby property has yielded some very encouraging results from new areas that were recently exposed by the rapidly melting Cambria Icefield. We eagerly await drill assays from Willoughby and surface sampling assays from the high-grade Porter silver Property. Our objective during this year's program at these Golden Triangle Properties is to significantly expand the strike length of gold-silver mineralization; we are exceptionally excited about the quality of work completed and hope the remainder of results before the end of 2020 or in January 2021."

Bulk-tonnage, disseminated gold targets at Willoughby are of a similar geological age and style as intrusive related deposits at Seabridge's KSM and recently purchased Snowfield systems, and Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek Project. The early-Jurassic mineralizing system at Willoughby extends for several kilometers north and south to Properties explored during 2020 by Decade Resources and Teuton Resources. High-grade, structurally controlled epigenetic deposits at the Willoughby Property are also of a similar age and style to deposits at Ascot's Red Mountain and Premier/Big Missouri Deposits to the west of the Property and Pretium's Brucejack Mine located further north.

2020 Willoughby Sampling

The company received assay results from 232 grab and channel samples collected during 2020 at Willoughby additional assays from the surface sampling and drilling programs are pending. Surface sampling and mapping during this program was completed at the Edge, Wilkie, Wilby and Upper Icefall zones. Experienced geologists completed detailed 1:1,500 scale mapping of areas where extensive ice recession has occurred, notably between the Edge and Wilby Zones. Assay results of this sampling range from trace to 37.3 g/t Au and trace to 263 g/t Ag. A total of 37 samples assayed over 1.0 g/t Au.

The sampling of the newly exposed outcroppings uncovered massive to semi-massive pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite in veins and replacement-style mineralization in Edge zone area (figure 1). Additional surface assays from the North zone are still pending.





Figure 1. Massive pyrite-chalcopyrite-spahlerite mineralization observed at the Edge zone



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/70160_strikepointfigure1enhanced.jpg





Figure 2: Willoughby project Geochemistry Surface Sample map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/70160_4e4a9ebcf4ad08bd_004full.jpg

Willoughby project

The project occurs along the eastern margin of the Cambria Icefield, approximately seven kilometers east of the advanced-staged Red Mountain Deposit owned by Ascot Resources. Upper Triassic Stuhini rocks and Lower Jurassic Hazelton volcano-sedimentary rocks underlay the property, subsequently intruded by an early Jurassic-aged hornblende-feldspar porphyry, like and potentially comagmatic with the Goldslide Intrusive suite at Red Mountain. Intrusive-related mineralized zones consist of primary pyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, native gold. Eight gold and silver mineralized zones have been identified to-date over a one-kilometer strike-length mineralization trend.

QA/QC

Surface samples for the 2020 exploration program were labeled and shipped with a chain of custody controls to the laboratory. The company implements a rigorous Quality Control/Quality Assurance program, including the insertion of Standards, Blanks, and duplicate at regular intervals in the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Labratory. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, split into representative sub-sample using a riffle splitter and subsequently, 250g is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 30g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.005 ppm and an upper limit of 10 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 10ppm are re-analyzed using a 30g fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 30g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 2ppm and upper limit of 100ppm. Samples with silver assays higher than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. All samples are also analyzed using a 33 multi-elemental geochemical package by 4-acid digestion (ICP-AES).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for National Instrument 43-101 is Marilyne Lacasse, P. Geo, Project Manager. She has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, which is adjacent to Red Mountain. The company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

