A.I.S. Resources Signs Kirkland Fosterville Contract Senior Exploration Geologist Denis Walsh to the Full-Time Position of Chief Geologist

VANCOUVER, Dec. 14, 2020 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that it has appointed Senior Geologist Denis M. Walsh to the position of Chief Geologist of A.I.S Resources Ltd. Previously Denis was the Senior Contract Exploration Geologist with Kirkland Lake Gold guiding a team of up to 6 geologists exploring over 1,400sqkm regional exploration tenure surrounding Fosterville. The board of Directors is delighted with this key appointment which is integral to the Company’s development and future at Fosterville-Toolleen, Yalgogrin and Kingston properties.



Denis’s substantial experience includes 20 years at Yalgogrin EL5891, and the last 18 months focused at Kirkland Lake Gold’s Fosterville operation. His recent role included identification, assessment and communication of targets and programs to support formulation of significant forward-looking budgets and assist delivery of existing budget programs. Work also involved drill tender preparations, prospect reviews, targeting criteria and budget data for tenement applications. Typical duties also included targeting drillholes, planning and interpretation of deep (1km depth) drilling program under 100m Murray Basin sediments utilizing partial leach soil geochemistry, geophysics datasets including gravity, magnetics, IP, AEM and downhole geophysics. Assessment of programs involved structural logging, stratigraphic interpretation/section reconstruction and multielement alteration data review followed by integration of all geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets.

Denis graduated from RMIT University, Melbourne with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Geology in 1993. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Denis has deep experience exploring in the Lachlan Fold Belt Victoria and NSW (gold, silver, copper, platinum, nickel/cobalt/scandium), New England NSW (Diamonds), Central goldfields WA Norseman area (gold, nickel/copper/platinum/palladium), Gawler Craton in SA (gold), Gippsland and Otway basins in Victoria (geothermal), Cooper Basin and Gawler Craton in South Australia (geothermal), and Victoria and Tasmania (environmental assessments).

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’s value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of its portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements. In November 2020, AIS received TSXV approval to acquire the New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project JV, the Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project and the Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia.

