Desert Mountain Energy Advised City of Flagstaff May Be Seeking Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Drilling in Company's Property Located Adjacent to Red Gap Ranch

15:12 Uhr  |  The Newswire

December 14, 2020 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:DME), (OTC:DMEHF), (Frankfurt:QM01) From the President of the Company - The Company has received information, not yet confirmed with the City of Flagstaff (“Flagstaff” or “the city”), that Flagstaff has filed a temporary restraining order (an “Order”) against the Company seeking an evidentiary hearing to stop the further drilling of any oil and gas wells located on the Company’s land holdings adjacent to Red Gap Ranch (“RGR”). The Company has not been directly contacted by the city or received any official notification to date.

In the documents provided to the Company by third parties, the city has erroneously suggested that the Company is potentially engaging in fracking in the area. The Company denies this completely unfounded allegation. The drilling permits have been properly and validly issued, and the Company is in full compliance with those permits. The Company confirms that, to the best of its information and belief, all work to date in the area has not had, and cannot possibly have, any impact on the water supply to Flagstaff or the region and complies with, or exceeds, all existing State drilling laws and regulations. The Company has repeatedly stated that its goals are to be as close to net zero carbon emissions as practical and to be in accordance with producing products required by said standards. The Company has contacted litigation counsel and will be seeking unspecified damages from the city.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

“Robert Rohlfing”
Robert Rohlfing
Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

 ----------------------------------------- |Don Mosher, Vice President of Finance| | |(604) 617-5448                       | | |E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com | | -----------------------------------------

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company’s expectations.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


