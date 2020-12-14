QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 14, 2020 - Stelmine Canada (? Stelmine ?) (STH-TSXV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Jacinthe Baril, to its Board of Directors.



Mrs. Baril has solid experience with major Canadian banks. As a commercial banker for over 25 years, Jacinthe Baril has a solid understanding of the standards and practices in commercial, industrial and mortgage financing. She has held several management positions with Laurentian, National and Desjardins Banks as well as with Investissement Qu?bec (2007-2011) as Portfolio Manager and Business Development for Laval and Basses Laurentides.

Stelmine is proud to welcome Mrs. Baril to its board of directors and is convinced she will play an active role in the growth of Stelmine.

The Company reports Mrs. Carole Gilbert leaves her position as a member of the Board of Directors. The Management wants to express his gratitude to Mrs. Gilbert for her involvement.



About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Qu?bec. Stelmine holds 843 claims spanning 438 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts like the one leading to discovery of the Eleonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 37,324,046 issued and outstanding shares.

