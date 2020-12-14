Reunion Gold reports high-grade gold intersections at the Boulanger Project in French Guiana including 19.94 g/t over 9 meters and 10.82 g/t over 5.5 meters

LONGUEUIL, Dec. 14, 2020 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) ("Reunion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its recently completed 2020 drilling program on the Crique Filon prospect within the Boulanger Project in French Guiana (Figure 1).



Significant high-grade intercepts include:

CFD20 - 024: 19.94 grams per tonne of gold over 9 meters (including 3.1 m @ 41.62 g/t)

CFD20 - 025: 10.82 grams per tonne of gold over 5.5 meters (including 1 m @ 38.62 g/t)

The 2020 drilling program consisted of 13 diamond drill holes for total core length of 2,000 meters. The objective of the program was to expand the footprint of gold mineralization interpreted as being hosted in multiple parallel shear deformation zones ("DZ") within the so-called Doyle Trend at the Crique Filon prospect (Figure 1). The drill program partially tested three of the identified deformation zones. Eleven of the drill holes tested the deformation zone DZ3, averaging 156 meters in-depth, well into fresh rock, one additional hole tested DZ1, and another two tested DZ4 (Figure 2 and Table 1). All drill holes intersected mafic volcanic lavas and pyroclastic rocks cut by diabase dykes. The 14 current and historical drill holes testing DZ3 demonstrate excellent mineralization continuity along two subparallel shears, one 700 meter long (DZ3a) and another 500 meter long (DZ3b) – (see Figure 2 and Table 1 for 3D view link). Both shears are open on strike and at depth. Quartz veining, accompanied by tourmaline and sulphides (pyrrhotite and pyrite), characterizes this mineralization, hosted by well foliated and brecciated rocks. Visible gold was logged in two drill holes (CFD20-24 and 25).

Carlos Bertoni, Reunion's Acting CEO, stated: "During the past 12 months, our knowledge of the Boulanger gold mineralization has evolved tremendously. We now know that the mineralization is contained in several shear zones within a deformation corridor. We also understand that these shears are identifiable by geophysics, geochemistry, surface sampling and diamond drilling. The 2021 program will seek to expand the current shears’ footprint and gain further insight into the mineralization controls using the knowledge gained this year to define other high priority targets. We also plan to explore other prospects, like Devez, where historical drilling cut interesting intersections".

Mr. Bertoni added: “The exploration team recently completed this successful exploration program at Boulanger under very trying circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company put in place strict protocols and the program was completed without any infection being reported by the employees and contractors.”

The Boulanger Project is located 60 km by paved road to the south of Cayenne, the capital city of French Guiana and is accessible by all-weather roads. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project until July 2022.

Quality analysis and quality control

The Company has implemented quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols for its drilling programs, including independent data management using acQuire software. Drill core is always oriented using modern instruments, and core logging includes RQD, hardness, magnetic susceptibility, rock, alteration, and mineralogy description for every defined sample. Samples consist of a cut half core, and sample length is usually 1.0 meter but varies according to geology between 0.50 and 2.0 meters. Certified standards and blanks are respectively inserted on average every 25 and 20 samples, while a duplicate sample is inserted about one per 25 samples, resulting in the insertion of about 13% of control samples. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with atomic absorption finish on 50‐gram pulps by the FILAB-AMSUD laboratory in Surinam. Samples above 10 g/t gold are systematically re‐analyzed with gravimetry finish. FILAB-AMSUD is an accredited laboratory according to ISO 9001(2008) and ISO/IEC 17025.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by geologist Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a leading gold explorer with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana, all located in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

Reunion Gold Corp.

Carlos Bertoni, Acting CEO

Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com

Figure 1: Map of Boulanger Project schematic geology, mineral rights and prospect targets



Figure 2: Map of SE edge of Doyle Trend, showing deformation zones (DZ), current and historical drill holes with relevant mineralized intersections.



Table 1: Relevant 2018, 2019 and 2020 drill intersections from Crique Filon prospect, Doyle trend and DZ2, DZ3 and DZ4 deformation zones (see notes A, B, C and D below).



Notes:

A: Composites calculated using these parameters:

Minimum composite grade: 0.4 g/t

Minimum composite length: 2 m

Cut-off of interval to be included in composite: 0.4 g/t

Maximum length of internal waste: 2 m

When more than two assays done for one sample, use average.



B: Lengths are not true geological widths.

C: Historical drill holes were completed and analyzed using somewhat different sample preparation and assay techniques by sources believed to be reliable, but they have not been verified.

D: Link for 3D visualization of DZ3 mineralized shear zones: https://www.gexplore.fr/public/projects/boulanger/crique-filon-prospect-2020-drilling/