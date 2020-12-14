Silver Dollar Resources Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, December 14, 2020 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") has granted stock options, subject to regulatory approval, to its directors, officers, and consultants of the Company.

Stock Options Grant

Silver Dollar has granted stock options, subject to regulatory approval, to directors, officers, and consultants of the company to purchase up to 2,550,000 shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at $1.75 per share for five years.

Engages Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services

The Company reports it has selected a group of Investor Relations & Marketing specialists to provide services to the Company. Gold Standard Media LLC, Future Money Trends, LLC, and Wallace Hill Partners Ltd. will focus on marketing and branding initiatives to raise market awareness of the Company and increase the Company's profile with the investment community and retail investors. In particular, they will help build the Company's awareness and gain exposure to investors through investor relations, digital marketing and dissemination of corporate information.

Gold Standard manages a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. Gold Standard will be paid a fee of US$12,500 per month for two years.

Future Money Trends, based in Georgetown, Texas, provides video marketing, copywriting, e-mail marketing management and adverting consulting services to public companies. Future Money Trends will be paid a fee of C$11,667 per month for two years.

Wallace Hill is a Vancouver-based company that provides digital marketing and investor relations services to public companies. Wallace Hill will be paid by way of stock options to purchase up to 250,000 shares of the Company at a price of $1.75 per share for five years.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SLV" and the OTCQB under "SLVDF". Silver Dollar's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally for potential acquisition.

For additional information: contact investor relations, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter by clicking here.

Joseph Cullen,

Investor Relations Manager

Direct line: (778) 919-8615

Email: joseph@silverdollarresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik,

President, CEO & Director

Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

108 - 800 Kelly Road, Suite 416

Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

