United States Rescinds Sudan's Designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2020 - Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism is rescinded. The Company extends its congratulations to the people and government of Sudan in achieving this historical result, which recognizes the significant effort, determination, and sacrifice by the people of Sudan towards political, religious, social and economic change in their country.

The effects on Sudan's designation for the past 27 years have been extensive. The designation has severely limited options of international economic assistance and effectively blocked financing or debt relief from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, even though trade sanctions against Sudan had substantially been lifted by the end of 2017.

For Orca, the lifting of the terror designation from Sudan increases financing and development options for the Company's Block 14 Project in northern Sudan. With this strategic achievement realized, Orca management will now accelerate discussions with the Sudanese government towards a timeline for the construction of Block 14. Concurrently, Orca's physical presence and activity in Sudan will significantly increase in early 2021. Block 14 is ready to advance to development and we look forward to working with the Sudanese people to demonstrate and realize the exciting potential of this project.

Commenting upon today's announcement by the United States, Richard Clark, CEO and Director of Orca Gold, said: "Today is a very special day for Sudan. After decades of being designated as a pariah state by much of the international community, the country is now being recognized and rewarded for their progressive efforts. I and my colleagues at Orca extend our sincere congratulations to the people of Sudan. We look forward to working with them to bring more foreign investors into the country to build what we are confident will be a thriving commercial mining industry."

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in November 2018 and a revised Study filed in September 2020.

