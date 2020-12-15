International Consolidated Uranium Announces Private Placement of up to C$5,000,000

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2020 - International Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,250,000 units of the Company (the "Units") to be sold at a price of C$0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.20 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering and it is anticipated that Sachem Cove and Segra Capital will be lead orders.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2020 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Common Shares and any Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants and finder's warrants issued with respect to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About International Consolidated Uranium

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (formally, NxGold Ltd.) is a Vancouver-based exploration and development company. The Company has entered option agreements to acquire five uranium projects in Australia, Canada and Argentina each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development; with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projectsin Australia; with IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada; with a private individual the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Moran Lake uranium and vanadium project in Labrador, Canada; and with U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE.H), the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Laguna Salada uranium and vanadium project in Argentina. The Company entered into the Mountain lake option agreement with IsoEnergy on July 16, 2020, and the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, as does the transaction with U3O8 Corp. on the Laguna Salada Project. In addition, the Company owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and has entered into an earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. to earn up to a 70% interest in the Kuulu Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

