Minera IRL Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LIMA, Dec. 15, 2020 - Minera IRL Ltd. (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held Monday, December 14, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at which shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.



At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders elected the two incumbent directors – Michael Iannacone and Santiago Valverde - appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorized the Board of Directors to set the auditors’ remuneration, approving each resolution by the vote of more than 95% of those present in person or by proxy.

Diego Benavides, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said “we are grateful for the clear message of support from our shareholders as we transition back to advancing our project at Ollachea. We are looking forward to next steps and the opportunity to demonstrate our gratitude for the support”.

