HighGold Mining Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

Vancouver, December 15, 2020 - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 1,500,000 common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis, which may be gifted or sold by the initial purchaser (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $2.00 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Darwin Green, President and CEO of HighGold, commented, "This $3 million financing achieves the dual purpose of allowing the Company to accelerate exploration at its Munro-Croesus gold project, Ontario while at the same time preserving the Company's $15 million hard dollar treasury for its Johnson Tract Gold (Zinc-Copper) Project, Alaska."

The gross proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company's Ontario gold projects located in the greater Timmins region, Ontario, which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or before December 23, 2020 subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance for filing of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and any applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Company may pay finder's fees to arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA that contains an Indicated Resource of 2.14 Mt grading 10.93 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) for 750,000 ounces AuEq and an additional Inferred Resource of 0.58 Mt grading 7.16 g/t gold equivalent for 134,000 ounces AuEq (see Technical Report titled "Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Johnson Tract Project, Alaska" dated June 15, 2020) along with excellent exploration potential indicated by several other prospects over a 12-kilometer strike length. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70310