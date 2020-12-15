Ridgeline Minerals Stakes Additional 1,780 Acres On-Trend of New Shallow-Oxide, Silver-Gold Discovery at the Selena Project, Nevada

Vancouver, December 15, 2020 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent expansion of the Selena silver-gold project by 1,780 acres, with the consolidated project now totaling 8,203 acres or 33 square kilometers ("km²") (Figure 1). The eighty-seven (87) BLM lode claims were acquired via low-cost staking and are directly on-trend of the Company's recently announced shallow-oxide, silver-gold discovery (see December 9, 2020 Press Release). The Company has released results from three of eight Phase III drill holes with results for the remaining five drill holes expected to be released in January 2021.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "Our recent shallow-oxide, silver-gold discovery at Selena is an important milestone for the Company. Drilling is showing potential for a large, robust mineralized system and we have expanded our land position accordingly to cover additional untested ground. We are excited to drill test these highly prospective targets in 2021."

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 km north of the town of Ely, NV, and 12 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine (View Corporate Presentation Here). The 100% owned property is comprised of 33 square kilometers of highly prospective ground, which has seen limited exploration activity over the past twenty years prior to being acquired by Ridgeline in 2019.

QAQC Procedures

All samples are submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep methods and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest/ICP+10ppb Hg by MS) and 35AR-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g AQR digestion/ICP-MS; 10ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's QP, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 123 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing for release of additional drill results, plans to drill test prospective targets in 2021 and the potential advancement of mineral exploration, exploration drilling, development, and/or operating programs. The words "potential," "anticipate," "significant," "discovery," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Ridgeline has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current objectives concerning its mineral projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ridgeline to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; as well as those factors discussed in Ridgeline's public disclosure record. Although Ridgeline has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Ridgeline and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Ridgeline does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

