Zincore Appoints Sam Wong to Board of Directors

Vancouver, December 15, 2020 - Zincore Metals Inc. (NEX: ZNC.H) ("Zincore" or the "Company") reports that that Allan Williams has tendered his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors. Concurrently, the Company also announces that it has appointed Sam Wong to its Board.

Zincore President and CEO, Jorge Benavides commented, "Allan has been instrumental in helping Zincore navigate the past two very difficult years. We will miss his counsel and wish him great success in all his future endeavours".

Mr. Benavides concluded, "Although we will miss Allan's input, we are very glad to have Sam join us as a Director. His significant public markets experience will benefit the Company tremendously as we seek to move forward".

Mr. Sam Wong is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Chesapeake Gold Corp. He was also previously the Chief Financial Officer of Goldgroup Mining Inc., where he significantly decreased the cost and level of debt through various cost cutting and restructuring initiatives. Prior to that position, Mr. Wong was the Corporate Controller at Luna Gold Corp. where he oversaw the finance division during Luna's transition from development through to commercial production. Mr. Wong is a Chartered Accountant and articled at Deloitte & Touche LLP in Vancouver, BC where he specialized in assurance and advisory for mining companies.

