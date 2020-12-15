Gitennes Adds Fourth Property to its Current Gold Exploration Portfolio in Quebec

Vancouver, December 15, 2020 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") (TSXV:GIT) (OTC:GILXD) announces that it has staked 119 claims totaling 6,642 ha approximately 14 km south of Chapais, Quebec, six km west of the Monster Lake high grade gold property currently being explored by Iamgold and 18 km northeast of the 100% owned Gitennes JMW gold property. (see location map below). With its focus and recent work in the Chapais-Chibougamau area Gitennes staked the new property after review of government reports, surveys and assessment reports and concluded the geology was more prospective than had been previously mapped by previous operators. The new property also contains several anomalous areas of gold in till sampling and copper mineralization in drill holes and surface sampling (see Figure 1).

As a result of the research done by Gitennes, it was realized that what was previously mapped as tonalitic rocks were actually a package mafic to felsic volcanics rocks cut by multiple northeast trending fault structures. Historical drilling, although sparse, intersected semi massive to massive sulphides associated with geophysical conductive zones.



Property Highlights

- Anomalous gold in fine fraction till, up to 820 ppb (0.82 g/t); - Anomalous gold in heavy fraction till, up to 340 ppb (0.34 g/t); - Gold in tills associated with mapped structures; - Structures are northeast trending and parallel structures at Iamgold’s Monster Lake gold property; - Geology is very favourable - Volcanic environment with massive sulphide horizons intersected in drilling; - Previously mapped as intrusive; - Channel samples by previous operators returned: - 2.0% copper over 0.5 metres and 1.2% copper over 0.15 metres; - Very little previois exploration: - Several untested EM (Electromagnetic) anomalies - 100% ownership, no royalties; - Infrastructure is excellent – road accessible, powerline crosses the Property.





Figure 1 – New Property (Maxwell Property)

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade or large tonnage gold deposits. The Company currently has three properties in Quebec, JMW, RAL and New Mosher, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. JMW is 100% owned by Gitennes. RAL and New Mosher are under option and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead (P.Geo.), who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

